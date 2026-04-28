Goslings Killed After Disturbing Attacks in Sidcup’s Lamorbey Park

Three goslings have died following what local leaders describe as “unacceptable behaviour” in Sidcup’s Lamorbey Park, sparking community concern on Monday, April 27. Sidcup Partners BID revealed that one adult goose is missing after incidents that have left the area shaken. Professor Randall Whittaker, principal of Rose Bruford College, called the situation “distressing” and highlighted a growing problem of wildlife targeting and property damage at the college adjacent to the park.

Rising Threat To Wildlife

Prof Whittaker told the News Shopper that the college is collaborating with the Greenwich Wildlife Trust and the RSPB to roll out enhanced protection measures for the wildlife inhabiting Lamorbey Park and the campus’s historic Lamorbey House. The college is treating the matter with utmost seriousness as it responds to increased harmful behaviour threatening local animals.

Community Shock And Solidarity

The Sidcup Partners BID expressed how the attacks have deeply unsettled residents, describing the events as not only assaults on helpless animals but also on the community’s shared values of care and safety. “We stand together in grief, and we stand together in compassion,” the BID stated, calling for vigilance and support from the public.

Precautionary Measures Enforced

Access to parts of Rose Bruford College grounds has been restricted temporarily to minimise disturbance and aid the recovery of surviving birds. The college principal is personally overseeing feeding efforts and has urged the public to refrain from feeding the animals to avoid further stress. Plans are underway to possibly resume limited, supervised feeding sessions on weekends if conditions improve and the birds settle.

Call To Action

Prof Whittaker implored anyone witnessing harmful behaviour towards wildlife to report it promptly to the police. Protecting Lamorbey Park’s biodiversity is vital, not only for the animals but also for all those who enjoy this cherished green space.