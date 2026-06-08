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WEAPONS ALERT Man Charged After Reported Bladed Weapon Incident at Lancing Asda

Man Charged After Reported Bladed Weapon Incident at Lancing Asda

  Police charged a 58-year-old man after reports of a bladed weapon at the Asda supermarket on South Street, Lancing. The incident took place at 9.50am on Thursday, 4 June, prompting an emergency response to the scene. Officers say Kola Themi, from Worthing, faces a knife possession charge.

Swift Police Action

Responding quickly to concerns from shoppers and staff, police attended the Asda store in Lancing after reports a man was carrying a knife inside the premises. Their response was immediate to prevent any potential harm.

Suspect Charged

Kola Themi, 58, an Albanian national who lives on Field Row in Worthing, has been formally charged with possessing a bladed weapon in a public place. Legal proceedings are expected to follow.

Community Reassurance

Local authorities have reassured the community that incidents involving bladed weapons are taken seriously, with swift action to keep public areas safe.

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