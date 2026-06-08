Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal single-vehicle crash on the A228 Pembury Northern Bypass near Pembury on Monday 18 May 2026. The collision claimed the lives of driver Craig Pangrazi-Simpson, 64, and passenger Elizabeth Pangrazi-Simpson, 60, both pronounced dead after the vehicle left the road and struck trees.

Tragic Single-vehicle Crash

The collision occurred at 11.43am on the A228 between Tonbridge Road and Old Church Road. A silver Renault Megane travelling from Pembury towards Whetsted left the carriageway and entered woodland before hitting trees.

Death Confirmed At Scene

Emergency services, including Kent Police and paramedics, attended the scene where driver Craig Pangrazi-Simpson was declared deceased. Elizabeth Pangrazi-Simpson was airlifted to a London hospital but later died.

Family Tributes Pour In

Elizabeth’s sons described their parents as kind, loving, and inseparable, highlighting their warmth and care for others. Craig’s daughter remembered her father as a happy, gentle man who was deeply loved and respected.

Police Urge Witnesses To Help

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate and asks anyone who saw the crash or the vehicle beforehand to come forward. Motorists in the area are encouraged to submit any dashcam footage through Kent Police’s online portal.

How To Contact the Police