Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SEX ATTCKER JAILED Man Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Fife to Edinburgh Train

Man Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Fife to Edinburgh Train

Jamie Muir, 33, from Dunfermline, has been jailed for nine months after sexually assaulting two women on a packed train travelling from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh. The British Transport Police launched a swift investigation following reports made at Edinburgh Waverley station on 16 November 2025, leading to Muir’s arrest and conviction at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on 29 April.

Assaults on a Busy Train

The assaults took place minutes after the train left Inverkeithing. The carriage was crowded due to a Scotland vs Argentina rugby match at Murrayfield, which Muir used to conceal his actions. When confronted by one victim, he apologised and pretended to be confused about where he was.

Passengers Step In

Fellow travellers intervened and urged Muir to leave the train at North Queensferry. The victims reported the incidents to police upon arrival in Edinburgh, triggering an immediate response from British Transport Police.

Rapid Police Response

Images of Muir were circulated widely, allowing police to quickly identify and arrest him. He attempted to excuse his behaviour by claiming he felt unwell. Muir pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and has now been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Police Safety Message

DC Crawford Gillies said: “Muir’s actions were opportunistic and sickening, so I’m very pleased with the sentence handed down to him that should provide him ample time to consider his actions. There is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour anywhere on the railway network, and we take every report of this kind of behaviour seriously. If you ever need us while you’re travelling on the railway, you can discreetly text us on 61016. Our officers can meet the train at the next station, and we’ll stop at nothing to bring sexual offenders to justice.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

POLICE HUNT Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

UK News
Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

FUGTIVE ARREST Simon Dutton Arrested in Spain Over International Cocaine Smuggling

UK News
Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

POLICE CHARGES Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

UK News
Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

UK News
EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

STRUCK BY LIGHTING EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

UK News
Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

HEALTH ALERT Student Dies and Two Treated in Reading Meningitis Outbreak

UK News
Three Related Women Found Dead Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Incident

COMPLETE SHOCK Three Related Women Found Dead Off Brighton Beach in Tragic Incident

UK News
Man Jailed 4 Years for Dangerous Driving Causing Injuries in Great Yarmouth

HIGH SPEED CRASH Man Jailed 4 Years for Dangerous Driving Causing Injuries in Great Yarmouth

UK News
Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

UK News
Pathologist Rejects Medics Caused Preston Toddler’s Fatal Injuries

COurT BATTLE Pathologist Rejects Medics Caused Preston Toddler’s Fatal Injuries

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

MASSIVE STASH Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

UK News
Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

Southampton Man Jailed for £100K Class A Drugs and Criminal Property

UK News
Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

JUSTICE SERVED Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

UK News
Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

Four Convicted in Plymouth Acid Attack Murder of Danny Cahalane

UK News
Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

POLICE TRIAL Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

UK News
Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

PRISON SENTANCE Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

UK News
Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

UK News
Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

UK News
Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

Managing Global Competitions Bets Without Burnout

UK News
Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Thorney Crash Injures Two

SERIOUSLY INJURED Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Thorney Crash Injures Two

UK News
Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Thorney Crash Injures Two

Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Thorney Crash Injures Two

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Nigel Farage Claims £5M Crypto Gift Rewarded Brexit Campaign

GIFT CONTROVERSY Nigel Farage Claims £5M Crypto Gift Rewarded Brexit Campaign

UK News
Nigel Farage Claims £5M Crypto Gift Rewarded Brexit Campaign

Nigel Farage Claims £5M Crypto Gift Rewarded Brexit Campaign

UK News
Brothers Jailed for Vicious Assault in Macclesfield Street Attack

SEVERE INJURIES Brothers Jailed for Vicious Assault in Macclesfield Street Attack

UK News
Brothers Jailed for Vicious Assault in Macclesfield Street Attack

Brothers Jailed for Vicious Assault in Macclesfield Street Attack

UK News
Cambridge Man Jailed for Harassment and Restraining Order Breach

COURT BANDIT Cambridge Man Jailed for Harassment and Restraining Order Breach

UK News
Cambridge Man Jailed for Harassment and Restraining Order Breach

Cambridge Man Jailed for Harassment and Restraining Order Breach

UK News
Watch Live