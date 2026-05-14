Man Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Fife to Edinburgh Train

Jamie Muir, 33, from Dunfermline, has been jailed for nine months after sexually assaulting two women on a packed train travelling from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh. The British Transport Police launched a swift investigation following reports made at Edinburgh Waverley station on 16 November 2025, leading to Muir’s arrest and conviction at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on 29 April.

Assaults on a Busy Train

The assaults took place minutes after the train left Inverkeithing. The carriage was crowded due to a Scotland vs Argentina rugby match at Murrayfield, which Muir used to conceal his actions. When confronted by one victim, he apologised and pretended to be confused about where he was.

Passengers Step In

Fellow travellers intervened and urged Muir to leave the train at North Queensferry. The victims reported the incidents to police upon arrival in Edinburgh, triggering an immediate response from British Transport Police.

Rapid Police Response

Images of Muir were circulated widely, allowing police to quickly identify and arrest him. He attempted to excuse his behaviour by claiming he felt unwell. Muir pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and has now been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

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