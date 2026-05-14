Man Jailed for Sexual Assaults on Fife to Edinburgh Train

Jamie Muir, 33, from Dunfermline, has been jailed for nine months after sexually assaulting two women on a packed train travelling from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh. The British Transport Police launched a swift investigation following reports made at Edinburgh Waverley station on 16 November 2025, leading to Muir’s arrest and conviction at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on 29 April.
Assaults on a Busy Train
The assaults took place minutes after the train left Inverkeithing. The carriage was crowded due to a Scotland vs Argentina rugby match at Murrayfield, which Muir used to conceal his actions. When confronted by one victim, he apologised and pretended to be confused about where he was.
Passengers Step In
Fellow travellers intervened and urged Muir to leave the train at North Queensferry. The victims reported the incidents to police upon arrival in Edinburgh, triggering an immediate response from British Transport Police.
Rapid Police Response
Images of Muir were circulated widely, allowing police to quickly identify and arrest him. He attempted to excuse his behaviour by claiming he felt unwell. Muir pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and has now been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
Police Safety Message
DC Crawford Gillies said: “Muir’s actions were opportunistic and sickening, so I’m very pleased with the sentence handed down to him that should provide him ample time to consider his actions. There is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour anywhere on the railway network, and we take every report of this kind of behaviour seriously. If you ever need us while you’re travelling on the railway, you can discreetly text us on 61016. Our officers can meet the train at the next station, and we’ll stop at nothing to bring sexual offenders to justice.”