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POLICE SHAME Met Police Officer Fired Over Racist and Sexist Group Chat Messages

Met Police Officer Fired Over Racist and Sexist Group Chat Messages

A Detective Sergeant from london/">London‘s Metropolitan Police has been dismissed without notice after an internal probe revealed he sent racist and sexist messages in online group chats. DS Scott Roberts, serving with the Central East Command Unit, faced a misconduct hearing that found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct, seriously breaching professional standards.

Gross Misconduct Findings

The hearing uncovered that DS Roberts repeatedly shared derogatory and discriminatory remarks over time, including racist and misogynistic content. This conduct was deemed unacceptable for a serving Met officer.

Leadership Condemns Behaviour

“DS Roberts’ behaviour was utterly unacceptable and falls far below the standards the public rightly expect from Met officers,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, responsible for local policing. “Discriminatory conduct has no place in policing, and robust action will be taken against those who undermine the integrity of the service.”

Career Consequences

Following dismissal, DS Roberts will be added to the barred list maintained by the College of Policing, preventing him from employment within any police force or associated bodies across the UK.

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