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SWIFT RESPONCE Westcliff Flat Fire Leaves Nine Homeless After Lit Cigarette Sparks Blaze

Westcliff Flat Fire Leaves Nine Homeless After Lit Cigarette Sparks Blaze

Firefighters responded to a flat fire in Westcliff just before 8am this morning, with three crews tackling a blaze sparked by a lit cigarette that left nine people homeless. Smoke alarms alerted residents, enabling four to escape safely while crews assisted five others evacuating the property.

Swift Firefighting Response

Crews discovered the fire in a downstairs flat, extinguishing it inside a bedroom by 8:23am. Although the fire was contained quickly, the flat was left heavily smoke-logged, forcing nine residents to seek temporary accommodation.

Smoke Alarms Save Lives

Watch Manager Grant Jones from Leigh Fire Station emphasised the crucial role of smoke alarms. “They give you an early warning and a chance to escape safely,” he said. Crews heard alarms going off upon arrival, helping guide occupants to safety.

Free Home Safety Checks

In the evening, firefighters visited 15 nearby homes offering fire safety advice and checking smoke alarm functionality. Jones encouraged residents to use the free smoke alarm fitting service available in Essex by searching “Essex Fire Book” online.

Community Safety Focus

The incident highlights the ongoing importance of fire safety awareness and preparedness. Essex Fire and Rescue are urging all residents to ensure working smoke alarms are installed and maintained to protect their families.

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