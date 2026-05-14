James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

A man from Barnsley has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison after admitting to raping and sexually assaulting two former partners while they slept at separate addresses in Derby, Derbyshire Police confirmed.

Predatory Abuse Revealed

James Nolan, 30, originally from Belper, targeted the women while they were asleep or in a drowsy state. The first attack occurred shortly after Nolan and the victim ended their relationship a week earlier. The second assault took place two years later with another partner.

Victims Found Courage

Both women independently reported the attacks soon after they happened. Detective Constable Michelle Arnold praised their bravery, highlighting the anxiety they faced about being believed and the uncertainty over the legal process.

Legal Proceedings And Sentence

Nolan was initially summoned to court for charges relating to the first victim when he offended against the second. After being remanded and later granted bail, he ultimately admitted to raping one woman and sexually assaulting both at a November 2025 court hearing. On 20 April at Derby Crown Court, he was jailed for 10 years and six months, with indefinite restraining orders and lifelong registration on the sex offenders list.

Police Statement

Detective Constable Jeannette Gardner described Nolan as “a predatory individual who exploited women who trusted him.” She commended the victims’ steadfast support for the investigation over several years.