South Wales Police Dog Handler Banned For Life Over Magic Mushroom Import

A former South Wales Police dog handler has been banned from policing for life after being caught trying to import magic mushrooms from the Netherlands. PC Ryan Llewellyn, 41, was arrested in Glynneath in 2024 after authorities intercepted a package containing psilocybin capsules ordered online.

Package Intercepted By Customs

Llewellyn ordered 24.2 grams of psilocybin divided into 18 plastic capsules from a Dutch supplier. UK customs officers flagged the shipment upon arrival, alerting South Wales Police. An officer recognised Llewellyn’s name on the delivery address, prompting a covert operation.

Undercover Delivery Arrest

A sergeant disguised as a delivery driver handed over a dummy parcel to Llewellyn’s home. Upon accepting the package, Llewellyn was immediately arrested. Phone records revealed he had searched whether importing magic mushrooms was illegal, undermining his claim that he thought he was buying mushroom truffles.

Mental Health And Legal Consequences

Llewellyn later admitted to ordering the capsules to microdose during a mental health crisis. Despite his personal reasoning, UK law prohibits possession and import of psilocybin. As a result, he received a 12-month community order, 100 hours of unpaid work, and a lifetime ban from police service.