County Lines Drug Gang Sentenced for Abuse in Braintree Homes

Five members of a county lines drug gang operating in Braintree have been sentenced for abusing two vulnerable men by taking over their homes and sharing humiliating videos on social media. The investigation, led by the police drug enforcement team Operation Raptor, uncovered the gang’s use of ‘cuckooing’ – exploiting isolated addicts by using their flats as drug bases during 2022.

Gang Leaders And Runners

Samet Eskisan and Oliver Alves led the ‘Diamond’ crack cocaine and heroin network, with Billy Rowley, Finley Postill, and Liam Biggs acting as runners with varying roles. They controlled drug supply in the Braintree area, sending over 3,700 advertising messages and dealing approximately 1kg of Class A drugs.

Exploitation Through Cuckooing

The gang targeted two men battling addictions and mental health issues, forcibly occupying their one-bedroom flats. The victims were subjected to drug feeding, harassment, and abuse, including being stripped naked, burnt mattresses, and being hit with firecrackers thrown at them while sleeping.

Police Intervention And Evidence

Police first responded to a call in late 2022 after finding around 50g of crack cocaine in a victim’s flat. Safeguarding measures were implemented, including a panic alarm after the gang tried to return. Forensic evidence linked the suspects through fingerprints and recovered stolen items.

Sentencing And Court Remarks

At Chelmsford Crown Court on 6 May, Judge Mary Loram condemned the gang’s persistent, degrading conduct. Eskisan received 4 years 11 months; Alves, 3 years; Postill, 3 years 4 months; Rowley and Biggs were given suspended sentences with rehabilitation requirements. All must observe a 10-year restraining order forbidding contact with the victims.

Impact And Safeguarding

The investigation highlighted the brutal reality of county lines drug operations exploiting vulnerable individuals. Both victims have now been safeguarded, with ongoing support to help them recover from the trauma inflicted by the gang’s cruelty and control.