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ANIMAL ABUSE Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

A 58-year-old man from Purton, Wiltshire, has been jailed for possessing and sharing extreme child and animal abuse images. Stephen Jones admitted multiple sexual offences at Swindon Crown Court on 8 May, with police highlighting the serious nature of the crimes.

Deliberate Sharing Of Abuse

Jones pleaded guilty to making, possessing, and distributing Category A, B, and C extreme pornographic images involving children and bestiality. Judge James Townsend described the offences as “appalling” and “quite horrific,” stressing that Jones’s actions were deliberate and not impulsive.

Lengthy Prison Sentence

The court handed down a 28-month prison sentence and imposed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order on Jones. His electronic devices, including an iPhone and iPad, were ordered to be destroyed.

Wide Range Of Offences Admitted

  • Making 250 Category A and 82 Category B child abuse images
  • Possession of 250 extreme bestiality images
  • Possession of prohibited child abuse images
  • Distribution of 40 Category A, 6 Category B, and 2 Category C images
  • Making 18 Category C images

Police Condemn Crime

“Jones chose to share and download the most extreme category of vile abuse images for his own sexual gratification. This is not a victimless crime. We must never forget that each one of these images represents a stolen childhood and fuels the most appalling abuse and criminality,” said Detective Constable Jason Walsh.

Defendant Expresses Remorse

Jones’s defence lawyer told the court he was “utterly ashamed and disgusted” by his actions and was trying to understand himself better.

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