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ARMED HOLD UP Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

Teenager Charged Over Bromley High Street Airgun Robbery Attempt

  A 17-year-old boy was arrested for attempting to rob mobile phones and cash from Gadgetz Exchange on Bromley High Street on April 27. The teen was charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm during the offence, highlighting growing concerns over youth crime in the area.

Guilty Plea Secured

Following his arrest, the teenager pleaded guilty to both charges on April 30. His case will proceed to Bromley Magistrates’ Court for sentencing in June, as authorities prepare to address the seriousness of the offence.

Bail Conditions Imposed

The youth was released on bail with strict conditions, including an electronic tag and a prohibition from entering Bromley High Street to prevent further incidents while awaiting court.

Community Concern

The attempted robbery has raised alarm among local residents and businesses, prompting discussions about safety measures on Bromley High Street amid a rise in imitation weapon-related crime.

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Topics :Crime

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