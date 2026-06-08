Huge Fire Breaks Out at Bermondsey Recycling Centre as 100 Firefighters Rush to Scene

A massive fire broke out at a recycling centre on Landmann Way in Bermondsey on Monday evening, prompting a major response by the London Fire Brigade. Fire crews were first alerted at 5.32pm, and about 100 firefighters from Deptford, Old Kent Road, Greenwich, and surrounding stations quickly mobilised. Fifteen fire engines, including two specialist 32-metre turntable ladders, were deployed to tackle the blaze as thick smoke billowed over the area.

Massive Emergency Response

The London Fire Brigade confirmed that two of its tallest turntable ladders were used to fight the fire from above, highlighting the scale and severity of the blaze. Firefighters have been working to contain the fire throughout the evening with a significant number of resources at the scene.

Smoke Clouds Visible Across Bermondsey

Large plumes of smoke were reported rising from the recycling centre, causing concern among local residents and prompting warnings to avoid the surrounding area. The emergency services expect to remain on site for several hours as they bring the incident under control.

Cause And Impact Under Investigation

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown, with investigations ongoing. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, but residents and motorists are urged to steer clear of the site while operations continue.

Official Fire Brigade Statement

“Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are tackling a fire at a recycling centre on Landmann Way in Bermondsey. Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders have been deployed to the scene to help fight the fire from above,” a spokesperson said.

Updates will follow as the situation develops.