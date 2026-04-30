Man Jailed for Driving Bulldozer Through Wolverhampton City Centre

A 41-year-old man, Darren Coffey, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after stealing a 24-tonne bulldozer and driving it recklessly through Wolverhampton city centre in November 2025. Coffey’s rampage, which included smashing into a Royal Mail lorry, was part of a dispute with a local business. West Midlands Police responded after he called to threaten arson at Willenhall Motors.

Reckless Rampage

Coffey took the D6 caterpillar digger, valued at £385,000, from a Staffordshire address and removed its vehicle tracker. He then drove it dangerously through Wolverhampton, damaging street furniture and causing disruption to road users. Footage showed him reversing into oncoming traffic, including police cars.

Arson Threats Made

During the incident, Coffey contacted West Midlands Police, declaring his intent to burn down Willenhall Motors and stating he was “heading there with two petrol cans.” Authorities took the threats seriously as part of the case against him.

Serious Sentencing

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Coffey pleaded guilty to nine charges, including dangerous driving, criminal damage, drink driving, and threatening to destroy property. Judge Perry deemed the offences too severe for a community order, sentencing Coffey to immediate custody and banning him from driving for three years with an extended retest required before he can regain his licence.

Impact On Community

The chaos caused by Coffey’s actions led to significant disruption for the public and emergency services. Judge Perry highlighted the risk Coffey posed, noting the shock and danger created across Wolverhampton’s busy streets during the incident.