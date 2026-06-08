100 firefighters tackle recycling centre blaze in Bermondsey

About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are currently tackling a major blaze at a recycling centre on Landmann Way in Bermondsey. The london/">London Fire Brigade responded to the fire, which began earlier today. Thick black smoke was seen billowing across London, disrupting rail services near London Bridge.

Massive Smoke Plume

Video footage obtained by London Now shows thick black smoke rising high above the recycling centre, visible from various parts of London and along the River Thames. The scale of the fire has drawn significant attention across the city.

Rail Service Disruption

National Rail warned passengers of ongoing disruption to services around London Bridge due to the fire. Delays are expected until at least 7.45pm as emergency crews work at the scene.

Fire Brigade Warning

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on Landmann Way in Bermondsey. Please avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.”

Cause Unknown

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Emergency services are continuing to work to bring the blaze under control. More updates will follow as the situation develops.