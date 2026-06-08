Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRE ALERT 100 firefighters tackle recycling centre blaze in Bermondsey

100 firefighters tackle recycling centre blaze in Bermondsey

About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are currently tackling a major blaze at a recycling centre on Landmann Way in Bermondsey. The london/">London Fire Brigade responded to the fire, which began earlier today. Thick black smoke was seen billowing across London, disrupting rail services near London Bridge.

Massive Smoke Plume

Video footage obtained by London Now shows thick black smoke rising high above the recycling centre, visible from various parts of London and along the River Thames. The scale of the fire has drawn significant attention across the city.

Rail Service Disruption

National Rail warned passengers of ongoing disruption to services around London Bridge due to the fire. Delays are expected until at least 7.45pm as emergency crews work at the scene.

Fire Brigade Warning

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on Landmann Way in Bermondsey. Please avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.”

Cause Unknown

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Emergency services are continuing to work to bring the blaze under control. More updates will follow as the situation develops.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal After Serious A386 Collision Near Yelverton Injures Motorcyclist

SERIOUS INJURIES Police Appeal After Serious A386 Collision Near Yelverton Injures Motorcyclist

UK News
Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Shot Dead in Finchley

MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Shot Dead in Finchley

UK News
Woman Arrested Over Manslaughter After Man Found Dead With Dogs in West Derby

DEATH PROBE Woman Arrested Over Manslaughter After Man Found Dead With Dogs in West Derby

UK News
Man Suffers Broken Ankle in Salisbury GBH Assault

POLICE APPEAL Man Suffers Broken Ankle in Salisbury GBH Assault

UK News
Man Jailed for Life After Deadly Stabbing Over Debt in Vauxhall

FATAL STABBING Man Jailed for Life After Deadly Stabbing Over Debt in Vauxhall

UK News
Romanian Man Charged With Sexual Assaults In Great Yarmouth

CHARGED Romanian Man Charged With Sexual Assaults In Great Yarmouth

UK News
Man Critical After Barking Stabbing as Police Arrest Two Suspects

KNIFE ATTACK Man Critical After Barking Stabbing as Police Arrest Two Suspects

UK News
Rise in Account Takeover Fraud Hits Argos Shoppers UK

ACCOUNT TAKEOVER Rise in Account Takeover Fraud Hits Argos Shoppers UK

UK News
US Bars Iranian Officials From World Cup Over Terrorism Fears

VISA ROW US Bars Iranian Officials From World Cup Over Terrorism Fears

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Birmingham Stabbing in Sparkbrook

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Birmingham Stabbing in Sparkbrook

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
100 Firefighters Battle Huge Recycling Centre Blaze in Bermondsey

TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Plymouth Woods Confirmed as Missing Man Benjamin Niuwenhuisen

UK News
100 Firefighters Battle Huge Recycling Centre Blaze in Bermondsey

Body Found in Plymouth Woods Confirmed as Missing Man Benjamin Niuwenhuisen

UK News
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

DIED AT SCENE Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

UK News
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

UK News
Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

EVENING STING Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

UK News
Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

TRIBUTES PAID Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

UK News
From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

UK News
Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

JORNO CHARGE Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

UK News
Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

COMMUNITY SAFETY CONCERNS Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

UK News
Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

UK News
British Higher Education is Failing to Teach Accessible Paper Formats to Neurodivergent Minds

British Higher Education is Failing to Teach Accessible Paper Formats to Neurodivergent Minds

UK News
British Higher Education is Failing to Teach Accessible Paper Formats to Neurodivergent Minds

British Higher Education is Failing to Teach Accessible Paper Formats to Neurodivergent Minds

UK News
Watch Live