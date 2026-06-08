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TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Plymouth Woods Confirmed as Missing Man Benjamin Niuwenhuisen

Body Found in Plymouth Woods Confirmed as Missing Man Benjamin Niuwenhuisen

  The body of Benjamin Niuwenhuisen, 52, was found on Friday 5 June in a wooded area near Brest Road, Plymouth. Benjamin had been reported missing on Tuesday 2 June after leaving Derriford Hospital. Police state his death is not suspicious, and a coroner’s file is being prepared. His family has been informed.

Last Seen Near Hospital

Benjamin was last spotted on the evening of 2 June around the Derriford area in Plymouth after leaving the hospital where he was being treated. Authorities had launched widespread searches amid growing concerns for his welfare.

Police Confirm No Suspicion

Officers confirmed Benjamin’s death is not being treated as suspicious. A formal identification process is underway with coroner involvement to determine the exact cause.

Family Informed Of Tragic Outcome

Benjamin’s relatives have been contacted and made aware of the discovery. The community has expressed sadness over the loss of the missing man.

Extended Search Efforts

Police and emergency services had conducted extensive searches in Plymouth’s wooded areas since his disappearance on 2 June, covering Derriford and Brest Road vicinities.

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