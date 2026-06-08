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SCRAP BLAZE Major Fire Erupts at Scrap Yard in Ranskill – Firefighters Respond

Major Fire Erupts at Scrap Yard in Ranskill – Firefighters Respond

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled a large blaze involving scrap cars and a crusher on Access Road, Ranskill, on Monday 8 June. Twelve fire engines were deployed as the fire broke out at 2.41pm prompting safety advice for local residents to keep windows and doors shut and avoid the area.

Firefighters Battle Intense Blaze

Crews worked relentlessly throughout the afternoon to extinguish the flames engulfing the scrap vehicles and industrial equipment at the site. The scale of the fire required a significant emergency response and careful management to prevent escalation.

Local Warnings Issued

Authorities urged people living nearby to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed due to smoke and potential hazards from the fire. The public were advised to steer clear of the area to allow emergency services to operate safely.

Operations Continue Overnight

By 8pm, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service announced the main firefighting efforts had concluded. However, crews remained on scene throughout the evening and overnight for ongoing monitoring and re-inspections to ensure no flare-ups occurred.

Community Thanks And Support

Fire officials expressed gratitude towards local residents for their patience and cooperation during the incident, highlighting the importance of community support in managing such emergencies.

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