Police Appeal to Find Missing Dartford Teen Alaa Amraiw

Officers are urgently seeking help to locate 16-year-old Alaa Amraiw, who went missing from Dartford on Saturday, 30 May 2026. Alaa was last seen at around 5:50pm in the King Edward Avenue area and is believed to have travelled to London.

Last Seen Details

Alaa stands 5ft 10in tall with a slim build. He has brown hair with the top bleached blonde. At the time of disappearance, he was reportedly wearing a grey t-shirt with a black pattern, black silk trousers, black trainers, and carrying a black rucksack.

Police Appeal For Information

Police urge anyone with critical information about Alaa’s whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 30-0159. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and assist in the search effort.

Contact Options

For non-urgent information, people can contact the police via live chat on their official website or dial 101. The safe return of Alaa remains a priority for local law enforcement.