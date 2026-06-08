Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

Police have launched an urgent appeal for information following a spate of business burglaries across Bexhill during the early hours of Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 June. Officers are probing incidents at several premises in the town centre and seafront areas where cash, a safe, and other valuables were stolen.

Series Of Burglaries

The crimes began around 4.25am on Saturday at a beauty business in Sea Road, where a safe was taken following a break-in. Shortly after, at 4.45am, a takeaway food outlet in Devonshire Road suffered front door damage as burglars forced entry. On Sunday morning, two related break-ins were reported in the Marina area; a wine bar and café had a till with cash stolen, while a nearby restaurant lost cash and a bottle of whisky at about 4.55am.

Police Investigate Links

Officers are working to establish if these four burglaries are connected. Investigations include reviewing CCTV footage and conducting extra patrols across the affected zones to stop further offences and catch those responsible.

Community Support Sought

Bexhill Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Tom Mele urged locals to come forward with any information or footage. “We understand the concern these incidents will cause to business owners and the community,” he said. “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious people, vehicles, or behaviour around Devonshire Road, Sea Road or Marina during the specified times.”

How To Help the Police

If you saw anything unusual between early Saturday and Sunday in the town centre or seafront areas, contact police.

Check and share any CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage from these locations and times.

Report details online or call 101 quoting reference 47260137691.

Your info could be pivotal in protecting Bexhill’s local businesses and preventing further crimes.