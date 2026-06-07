Fatal Motorcycle Incident in Sherburn in Elmet Under Police Investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal motorcycle incident on Sir John’s Lane in Sherburn in Elmet on the evening of Saturday 6 June 2026. The collision involved a silver Suzuki motorcycle and a blue Mazda car at 7.55pm. Emergency services attended, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragic Evening

The incident shocked the Sherburn in Elmet community. Authorities have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

Witness Appeal

West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who saw the collision, has dashcam footage, or noticed either vehicle before the incident to come forward. Information could prove crucial to establishing the full circumstances.

Investigation Underway

Police continue to examine the cause of the fatal incident on Sir John’s Lane. The ongoing inquiry highlights the urgent need for public assistance to help piece together what happened.