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POLICE APPEAL Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Newton Abbot Collision

Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Newton Abbot Collision

Emergency services were called to Torquay Road, Newton Abbot, on Friday 5 June at 4.40pm after a serious collision involving a yellow Honda motorcycle and a grey Kia Sportage. A man in his 50s from Torquay riding the motorcycle, suffered life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital. Devon and Cornwall Police closed the road for over four hours as they investigated the scene.

Serious Injuries Reported

The motorcyclist was seriously hurt in the crash and taken by air ambulance to hospital. Authorities confirmed the injuries sustained were life changing.

Road Closure And Scene Examination

Torquay Road at the junction with Forde Park was shut for approximately four-and-a-half hours while police officers examined the scene and recovered the vehicles involved.

Witness Appeal Launched

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. Information can be reported through the Force website or by calling 101, quoting log number 516 of 5 June.

Local Impact

Residents and commuters in Newton Abbot faced delays due to the extended road closure while emergency teams managed the aftermath of the collision.

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Topics :Collision

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