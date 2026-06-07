Police Probe Taxi Hits Mobility Scooter Rider in Worthing

Police are investigating after a taxi struck a mobility scooter rider on Buckingham Road, Worthing, at 11.05am on Wednesday, 27 May. The incident involved a Ford Transit Custom taxi reversing into a 78-year-old woman on a mobility scooter. The elderly rider sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Urgent Police Inquiry

Local officers launched an immediate investigation following the collision. They are examining the circumstances surrounding the taxi’s manoeuvre to understand how the incident occurred.

Serious Injuries Reported

The 78-year-old woman was seriously hurt in the incident and required urgent medical care. Her condition is being closely monitored at hospital.

Safety Concerns Raised

The collision has highlighted concerns about road safety for vulnerable mobility scooter users in the area, prompting calls for increased caution among drivers.

Community Appeal

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist with their enquiries.