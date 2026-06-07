Liman Matubber Jailed 9 Years for Carlisle Rape and Knife Threat

Liman Matubber, 26, previously of Warwick Road in Carlisle, has been sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for raping a woman after restraining her with a scarf. The Bangladeshi asylum seeker forced himself on the victim despite her repeated refusal and threatened her with a knife during the attack.

Court Conviction Details

A jury at Carlisle Crown Court found Matubber guilty of rape and threatening the victim with a blade. He denied the charges throughout the trial but was convicted based on the evidence presented.

Sentencing And Consequences

Matubber received a nine-year prison term and has been placed indefinitely on the sex offenders’ register. Authorities have also indicated that he faces possible deportation following his release.

Victims Ordeal In Carlisle

The victim was tied up with a scarf by Matubber during the assault, who repeatedly ignored her protests. The use of the knife to threaten her added to the severity of the crime and influenced the court’s sentencing decision.

Legal And Community Impact

This conviction highlights ongoing police efforts in Carlisle to tackle sexual violence and protect vulnerable individuals. The case serves as a reminder of the serious consequences faced by offenders.