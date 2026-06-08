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CHARGED Romanian Man Charged With Sexual Assaults In Great Yarmouth

Romanian Man Charged With Sexual Assaults In Great Yarmouth

Madalin Ilinca, a 34-year-old Romanian national from Great Yarmouth, has been charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault following an alleged attack on two teenage girls on Great Yarmouth Beach in the early hours of 16 May. Ilinca was arrested at the port of Dover as he attempted to re-enter the UK and has been remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday. A second man in his 30s arrested in connection with the incident remains on bail.

Police Stop Alleged Offender

Ilinca was apprehended during routine checks at Dover port, preventing potential flight from justice. Authorities say the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the serious allegations.

Charges Ahead Of Court Hearing

Ilinca faces one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday at Norwich Magistrates’ Court, where further legal proceedings will be set.

Second Suspect On Bail

A second man linked to the case, also in his 30s, has been released on bail pending further inquiries. Norfolk Police continue to investigate the incident and appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

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Topics :Crime

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