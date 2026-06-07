Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PATRIOT PROTEST British Patriots Take The Knee At Police Stations Over Henry Nowak

British Patriots Take The Knee At Police Stations Over Henry Nowak

Across the UK, British patriots have been seen taking the knee inside local police stations in response to the killing of Henry Nowak. This unusual form of protest has drawn mixed reactions as supporters express outrage over the police response, with some criticising the force even days after the tragic event.

Patriotic Protest Sparks Debate

Reports from multiple locations have confirmed groups draping themselves in Union Jacks and St. George’s flags while kneeling at police stations. The gesture echoes earlier protests but has divided opinion among the public, with some calling it a sincere show of solidarity and others branding it embarrassing.

Police Response Under Fire

Locals remain furious as Hampshire Police were reportedly still attempting to place blame on Henry Nowak three days after his murder. This has intensified calls for justice and accountability, fueling the kneeling protests around the country.

Mixed Public Reactions

While some praise the peaceful nature of these demonstrations as a better alternative to violent unrest, others see the act as cringeworthy, drawing comparisons to previous movements such as kneeling during Black Lives Matter protests. Nonetheless, the action highlights ongoing tensions between communities and law enforcement.

Concerns Over Escalation

Though these protests remain largely peaceful, some isolated incidents of disorder, like recent disturbances in southampton/" title="Southampton" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Southampton, have raised concerns about potential escalation. The public and authorities alike remain watchful of how the situation develops.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

POLICE BUST Man Jailed for Throwing Loaded Gun from Window in Hucknall

UK News
Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

POLICE JUSTICE Adrian White Jailed for Sexual Assault on Train from Birmingham to London

UK News
Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

KNIFE RAIDS Two Men Jailed 11 Years for Knife Raids in Preston and Chorley Shops

UK News
Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

POLICE RAID Man Jailed in Hucknall for Throwing Loaded Gun During Police Raid

UK News
Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

INTERNATIONAL POLICE ACTION Viorel Culiuc Charged Over 2018 Norwich Cemetery Sexual Assault

UK News
Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Walter Klen Denies 17 Child Sexual Assault Charges in Oxfordshire Trial

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

FIND ALBERT Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
Police Appeal After Swindon Woman Lauren Goes Missing

FIND LAUREN Police Appeal After Swindon Woman Lauren Goes Missing

UK News
Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

DIED AT SCENE Speeding Driver Jailed for M20 Crash Killing Two Women

UK News
Four Men Jailed Over Stabbing Violence in Swansea City Centre

KNIFE VIOLENCE Four Men Jailed Over Stabbing Violence in Swansea City Centre

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

FIRE ALERT Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

UK News
Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

Deliberate Blaze Destroys 36 Buses in Chadwell St Mary Yard

UK News
Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

CURRENCY CONTROVERSY Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

UK News
Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

Bank of England Drops Churchill and Turing From Notes Over ‘Divisive’ Image

UK News
Huddersfield Woman Arrested in County Lines Drugs Crackdown

DRUGS CRACKDOWN Huddersfield Woman Arrested in County Lines Drugs Crackdown

UK News
Huddersfield Woman Arrested in County Lines Drugs Crackdown

Huddersfield Woman Arrested in County Lines Drugs Crackdown

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

YELLOW WEATHER WARNING Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

UK News
Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

UK News
Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

INTERNATIONAL POLICE ACTION Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

UK News
Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

UK News
Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

TEENS GUILTY Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

UK News
Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

POLICE CHARGES Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

UK News
Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

Six Men Charged Over Violent Southampton Protests After Murder Case

UK News
Man Charged with GBH After Assault in Crawley Boulevard

HEAD INJURIES Man Charged with GBH After Assault in Crawley Boulevard

UK News
Man Charged with GBH After Assault in Crawley Boulevard

Man Charged with GBH After Assault in Crawley Boulevard

UK News
Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

BAR BRAWL Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

UK News
Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

UK News
Watch Live