Bonnie Blue Opens Up on Explaining Her Career to Unborn Child

Bonnie Blue, expecting her baby in November 2026, has revealed how she plans to be upfront with her unborn child about her controversial career. Speaking in an exclusive interview, Bonnie shared her straightforward approach to explaining her lifestyle and job, emphasising the benefits it brings to her family.

Clear Parenting Plan

Bonnie intends to have an honest conversation with her child about her work, describing it as a way to earn money and provide a comfortable life. She said “This is what I do. This is what I do to have fun. This is what I do to earn my money. This is what I do to provide you a nice lifestyle.”

Preparing For Challenges

Aware that her child might face some difficulties due to her public image, Bonnie acknowledged the possibility of bullying but stressed that every child faces hardships. She said, “It definitely will be difficult, but I think nowadays everyone gets picked on. Everyone has a difficult journey for one reason or another.”

Prioritising Comfort

Bonnie highlighted the positives her lifestyle offers, including access to top healthcare and opportunities to travel. She added, “I can provide them with the best healthcare, a life where they don’t have to work, they can travel the world and make memories. That is much better, even if they take a bit of judgment compared to living this s**t UK life.”

Family Insights

In the same interview, Bonnie’s brother revealed some information about the baby’s father, mentioning his background. The family details add further context to Bonnie’s pregnancy journey. With a baby on the way, Bonnie Blue is preparing for a future of openness and comfort despite potential challenges ahead.