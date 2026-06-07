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VICTIMS SPEAKS Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for South Kensington Hostel Rape

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for South Kensington Hostel Rape

  A 31-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker, Yousif Al-Maliki, has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after being convicted of raping a woman at the Astor Hostel in South Kensington, London, following a night out in Soho in August 2025. The victim was a student who had been staying at the hostel with Al-Maliki since 1 August, and police confirmed the conviction and sentencing took place at Southwark Crown Court.

Victim Too Afraid To Speak

The victim, an Indian student, told the court she did not call for help during the attack because she feared eviction from the hostel for breaking the rules by allowing Al-Maliki into her bed. Despite her clear refusals, he forcibly assaulted her while she ‘zoned out’ to block the trauma.

Defendants Troubled Past

Al-Maliki had previously been deported from the UK but re-entered via a small boat in September 2024. He applied for asylum citing persecution in Baghdad due to his bisexuality. At arrest, he was residing at Peckham Lodge Hotel in south London.

Harsh Sentence And Deportation Orders

Judge Christopher Hehir condemned Al-Maliki’s actions during sentencing, stating that he was determined to have sex without consent. The judge highlighted the defendant’s insincerity when he directed his lawyer to claim remorse “but only for being convicted and going to prison.” Al-Maliki will face automatic deportation and lifetime notification requirements following the conviction.

Prosecutor Details Assault

Prosecutor Jose Olivares-Chandler outlined how the victim repeatedly rejected Al-Maliki’s advances after consensual cuddling. Despite this, he pressured her, including making a bet they would have sex. The victim attempted to hide the assault by hanging a comforter around her bed to avoid eviction.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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