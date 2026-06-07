Ex-Met Police Chair Claims Force Prioritises Equity Over Equal Treatment

Rick Prior, former chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, has accused Scotland Yard of compromising impartiality by favouring “equity of outcome” policies over equal treatment under the law. Speaking ahead of a report from the Free Speech Union, Mr Prior, who served as a firearms officer for 29 years, criticised the Met’s operational decisions and equality agenda impacting frontline policing in london/">London.

Claims Of Equity Over Equality

Mr Prior argued that for over a decade, the Met has prioritised achieving equal results among ethnic groups through policies embedded after George Floyd’s murder. This approach, he warned, has undermined fairness and contributed to a decline in specialist police skills.

Impact On Firearms Policing

He described attempts to “manufacture churn” by rotating experienced firearms officers to increase diversity, a tactic he said weakened the unit’s effectiveness. Mr Prior also referenced a 2022 tribunal where two senior Met officers were found to have racially discriminated against a white officer during a promotion process.

Free Speech And Uniform Policy

In 2023, Mr Prior proposed banning political symbols like rainbow lanyards for officers and insisted on a clear commitment to lawful free speech in the force’s EDI policy. His proposals were rejected and he was reassigned, which he claims reflects senior management’s resistance to change.

Legal Battles And Wider Concerns

After being suspended and dismissed for warning that officers were overly cautious in dealing with ethnic minorities, the High Court later ruled his firing unlawful and a breach of his Article 10 rights. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp and Reform UK have voiced concerns about “two-tier policing” highlighted by Mr Prior’s claims.

Metropolitan Police Responds

A Met spokesperson stated the force “polices London without fear or favour” and is committed to serving all communities equally, emphasising the importance of impartiality amid growing societal and political divisions.