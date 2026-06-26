Three Men Deny Murder of Film Student Finbar Sullivan at Primrose Hill

Three men have denied murdering 21-year-old London Screen Academy film student Finbar Sullivan in a violent altercation at Primrose Hill, north London, on the evening of 7 April. The trio appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, charged with murder, manslaughter, and violent disorder following the stabbing and assault which led to Sullivan’s death.
Fatal Fight At Primrose Hill
Emergency services were called after reports of a brawl involving young men at the popular beauty spot. Finbar had arrived at the park around 6.25pm and was reportedly attacked by a group.
Assault Details Revealed
During the confrontation, Ernest Boateng allegedly kicked Finbar, causing him to fall, before he was stabbed by an unidentified man armed with a knife. Alexis Bidace and Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu are said to have punched and kicked Finbar during the attack, which resulted in an “unsurvivable” thigh wound.
Defendants Deny Charges
Boateng, Bidace, and Ogunyankinnu, all from Enfield, north London, appeared via videolink from Belmarsh and Isis prisons to enter pleas of not guilty to all charges. They were remanded into custody following the hearing.
Next Court Steps
Judge Mark Dennis KC scheduled a further case management hearing for 25 September ahead of their trial set for 5 April next year.
Remembering Finbar Sullivan
Known as Fin to friends, Sullivan was a student at the London Screen Academy, tragically killed in what has become a high-profile murder case in the capital.