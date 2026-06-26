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CRUISE CANCELLATIONS : Norwegian Viva Puerto Rico Sailings Cancelled 2027-28 by NCL

: Norwegian Viva Puerto Rico Sailings Cancelled 2027-28 by NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has cancelled all Norwegian Viva sailings from November 1, 2027, to July 23, 2028, scrapping the ship’s planned homeport season in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The decision, announced in June 2026, affects multiple voyages, including a Transatlantic crossing and various Southern Caribbean itineraries due to port availability issues in San Juan. NCL will redeploy the vessel to PortMiami, Florida, shifting the focus of its cruise operations.

Two-phase Cancellation

The cancellations are split into two key phases. The first phase covers November 1, 2027, to January 23, 2028, including the removal of a Lisbon to San Juan Transatlantic crossing. The second phase spans January 24 to July 23, 2028, cancelling all seven-night roundtrip Southern Caribbean cruises departing San Juan.

Ship Redeployed To Miami

Norwegian Viva will be fully redeployed to PortMiami. From Miami, the ship will offer shorter itineraries focused on the Bahamas, with calls at NCL’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, marking a major operational shift away from Puerto Rico.

Passenger Refunds And Credits

  • All affected passengers will receive full automatic refunds within 30 business days.
  • A 10% future cruise credit (FCC) based on the original fare is provided to compensate for the disruption.
  • Passengers can consider alternative Caribbean cruises aboard other NCL ships, such as the Norwegian Prima, though price protection does not apply for rebooking.

Caribbean Cruise Market Impact

This cancellation reshapes NCL’s Caribbean cruise portfolio by removing a key Prima-class vessel from Puerto Rico for over seven months, highlighting challenges tied to port access in the region. The redeployment signals a strategic pivot towards Florida-based departures for the affected period.

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