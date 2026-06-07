Brighton Police Seek Man with Dog Over Londis Criminal Damage

Sussex Police are hunting a man seen walking his dog near the Londis store on Queens Park Road, Brighton, following a series of criminal damage reports between 20 and 25 May. Officers want to question him in connection with multiple incidents primarily occurring in the morning hours at the convenience store.

Suspect Identified

Police have issued an image of the man and his dog, believing he may hold crucial information about the damage inflicted at the Londis site.

Multiple Damage Reports

The reported criminal damage episodes took place over several days, prompting an urgent police investigation.

Public Urged To Help

Authorities are asking anyone who recognises the man or has relevant information to contact Sussex Police via 101 or online, referencing serial 641 of 25/05.

Safety Warning

Sussex Police caution the public against approaching the individual directly and advise passing any tips to officers promptly.