Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DOG HUNT LAUNCHED Brighton Police Seek Man with Dog Over Londis Criminal Damage

Brighton Police Seek Man with Dog Over Londis Criminal Damage

Sussex Police are hunting a man seen walking his dog near the Londis store on Queens Park Road, Brighton, following a series of criminal damage reports between 20 and 25 May. Officers want to question him in connection with multiple incidents primarily occurring in the morning hours at the convenience store.

Suspect Identified

Police have issued an image of the man and his dog, believing he may hold crucial information about the damage inflicted at the Londis site.

Multiple Damage Reports

The reported criminal damage episodes took place over several days, prompting an urgent police investigation.

Public Urged To Help

Authorities are asking anyone who recognises the man or has relevant information to contact Sussex Police via 101 or online, referencing serial 641 of 25/05.

Safety Warning

Sussex Police caution the public against approaching the individual directly and advise passing any tips to officers promptly.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

BAR BRAWL Two Arrested After Serious Assault Outside Maidstone Bar

UK News
Mark Riley Named as Victim in Silvertown Fatal Stabbing as Murder Investigation Continues

FIRST PICTURE Mark Riley Named as Victim in Silvertown Fatal Stabbing as Murder Investigation Continues

Breaking News, UK News
Royal Cornwall Show Cancelled Saturday Due To Weather Safety Concerns

SHOW CANCELLED Royal Cornwall Show Cancelled Saturday Due To Weather Safety Concerns

Breaking News, UK News
Westerham Faces Fire Station Closure Threat Amid Rising Council Tax

FIRE CLOSURE Westerham Faces Fire Station Closure Threat Amid Rising Council Tax

UK News
Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

YELLOW WEATHER WARNING Yellow Wind Warning For South West and South East England Today

UK News
Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

INTERNATIONAL POLICE ACTION Missing Lucy Stemp Last Seen in Paris After Brest Festival

UK News
Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

TEENS GUILTY Teenagers Guilty of Killing Kayden Moy on Irvine Beach

UK News
Emma Barnett Jailed for Life Over Murder of Toddler Son in Essex

BABY KILLER Emma Barnett Jailed for Life Over Murder of Toddler Son in Essex

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Raped in Bournemouth Lower Gardens

SEX ATTACK PROBE Man Arrested After Woman Raped in Bournemouth Lower Gardens

UK News
Inquest Opens Into Death Of 15-Year-Old George Cuckoo At Northfleet Lake

WATER TRAGEDY Inquest Opens Into Death Of 15-Year-Old George Cuckoo At Northfleet Lake

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hampshire Police Blamed Henry Nowak Days After Southampton Murder

POLICE CONTROVERSY Hampshire Police Blamed Henry Nowak Days After Southampton Murder

UK News
Hampshire Police Blamed Henry Nowak Days After Southampton Murder

Hampshire Police Blamed Henry Nowak Days After Southampton Murder

UK News
British Patriots Take The Knee At Police Stations Over Henry Nowak

PATRIOT PROTEST British Patriots Take The Knee At Police Stations Over Henry Nowak

UK News
British Patriots Take The Knee At Police Stations Over Henry Nowak

British Patriots Take The Knee At Police Stations Over Henry Nowak

UK News
Brighton Man Jailed for Distraction Burglaries Targeting Vulnerable Homes

CRIME CRACKDOWN Brighton Man Jailed for Distraction Burglaries Targeting Vulnerable Homes

UK News
Brighton Man Jailed for Distraction Burglaries Targeting Vulnerable Homes

Brighton Man Jailed for Distraction Burglaries Targeting Vulnerable Homes

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
UK Families Demand Knife Crime Action After Teen Stabbings

KNIFE CRISIS UK Families Demand Knife Crime Action After Teen Stabbings

UK News
UK Families Demand Knife Crime Action After Teen Stabbings

UK Families Demand Knife Crime Action After Teen Stabbings

UK News
Sikh Heroes Stop Car Park Racial Clash in Birmingham

RACIAL CLASH Sikh Heroes Stop Car Park Racial Clash in Birmingham

UK News
Sikh Heroes Stop Car Park Racial Clash in Birmingham

Sikh Heroes Stop Car Park Racial Clash in Birmingham

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

STILL MISSING Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Albert Cooper

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Dies After Stabbing in Silvertown London Police Appeal

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Man Dies After Stabbing in Silvertown London Police Appeal

UK News
Man Dies After Stabbing in Silvertown London Police Appeal

Man Dies After Stabbing in Silvertown London Police Appeal

UK News
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for South Kensington Hostel Rape

VICTIMS SPEAKS Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for South Kensington Hostel Rape

UK News
Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for South Kensington Hostel Rape

Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for South Kensington Hostel Rape

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Fatal Sparkbrook Stabbing

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder Over Fatal Sparkbrook Stabbing

UK News
Man Charged With Murder Over Fatal Sparkbrook Stabbing

Man Charged With Murder Over Fatal Sparkbrook Stabbing

UK News
Watch Live