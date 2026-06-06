Brighton Man Jailed for Distraction Burglaries Targeting Vulnerable Homes

A 65-year-old Brighton resident, Shaun Shirley, has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for a series of distraction burglaries targeting vulnerable homeowners in Brighton and Hove. The sentencing took place at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 2 June, following investigations by Sussex Police into Shirley’s crimes committed under false pretences.

Deceptive Burglaries Exposed

Shirley used dishonest tactics to gain access to victims’ homes. On 26 April, he posed as a window cleaner at a flat on Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton, claiming he needed to close windows. He left the property with jewellery and cash belonging to the occupant. Merely three days later, on 29 April, Shirley targeted a home on Wilbury Road, Hove, pretending to put up scaffolding. He entered the bedroom under the excuse of moving plants before stealing a handbag containing cash.

Criminal History Revealed

Detective Constable James Botting described Shirley as a “prolific criminal” with a troubling record of 30 previous convictions covering 89 offences, including burglary, theft, and fraud. “He has preyed on vulnerable people, entering their homes on the pretence of helping them but his only aim was to steal from them,” said DC Botting.

Police Response And Warning

Sussex Police highlighted this case as part of their broader efforts to combat distraction burglaries and protect vulnerable residents from doorstep crime. DC Botting added, “Justice has been done and we will continue to identify, target and catch those criminals who commit such crimes.” Community vigilance and caution toward unexpected visitors remain crucial in preventing similar offences.