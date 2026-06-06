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FLASHER APPEAL Chichester Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Underpass

Chichester Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Underpass

  Police in Chichester are investigating after a man exposed himself to two teenage girls in the underpass beneath Via Ravenna on Thursday 21 May at around 11am. Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information.

Victims Targeted In Underpass

The incident involved two teenage girls who were approached in the underpass below Via Ravenna. The man exposed himself to them, prompting a police inquiry.

Urgent Witness Appeal

Sussex Police are urging anyone who was in the vicinity around the time or saw anything suspicious to contact them. Witness information is vital to help identify the man responsible.

Local Safety Concerns

This incident has raised concerns about safety around public underpasses in Chichester. Authorities are reviewing patrols to increase protection for residents and visitors in the area.

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