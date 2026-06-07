Man Dies After Stabbing in Silvertown London Police Appeal

Police were called at around 9am on Friday 5 June to reports of a stabbing in Pankhurst Avenue, Silvertown, London E16. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene in nearby Rayleigh Road, where they found a 35-year-old man with stab wounds in a garden. Despite paramedic efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been named as Mark Orabiyi. Specialist officers are supporting his family.

Tribute From Family

Mark’s family paid tribute, saying, “Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He brought love, light, and joy to our family and all who knew him. We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent. His presence touched many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Additional Victim Hospitalised

A man in his 20s was also hospitalised with multiple stab wounds. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Ongoing Investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke leads the Met Police inquiry and said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts remain with Mark’s family and loved ones. Our investigation continues at pace. We urge anyone in the area that morning to contact police, especially those with CCTV or footage.”

Arrests And Appeals

Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday 5 June. A 27-year-old man is on bail pending enquiries. A 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have been released with no further action. Police ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 1868/5JUN or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the Major Incident Information Portal.