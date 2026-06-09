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FIND TAYLOR Barnstaple Teen Taylor Charlton Missing Over A Month Police Appeal

Barnstaple Teen Taylor Charlton Missing Over A Month Police Appeal

The mother of missing Barnstaple teenager Taylor Charlton has issued an emotional appeal as Devon and Cornwall Police continue their search more than a month after he was last seen on 8 May. The 15-year-old was captured on CCTV near the footpath between Tarka Leisure Centre and the Seven Brethren car park, heading towards the River Taw at 10.41pm.

Desperate Family Plea

Taylor’s mother, Zoe Harvey, described being “worried sick” and urged her son to get in touch, reassuring him he is “not in any trouble.” She said: “Taylor, I am absolutely desperate for you to come home. I love you so much and I am worried sick about you. You are not in trouble. Please reach out to someone. We are all waiting for you with open arms.” His father, Alex Charlton, also appealed for information: “If there is anything anyone knows, please come forward. Taylor is a loving, loyal and special lad and we can’t wait to have him home again.”

Taylor Search

Devon and Cornwall Police say there is currently “no evidence that a third party was involved” in Taylor’s disappearance. Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Charlotte Heath confirmed a “significant investigation” is ongoing, including reviewing extensive CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses. DI Heath urged: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the immediate area at or around 10.41pm on Friday 8 May and thinks they may have seen Taylor. If you have CCTV or digital recordings from that location and time, please contact us.” She also warned the public to avoid sharing unverified information online, stating speculation can hinder the investigation.

Taylors Description

Taylor is described as approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of a muscular build, with dark brown hair and a moustache. When last seen, he wore a bright blue fitted top, jeans, and bright blue Nike shoes.

How To Help

Anyone with urgent information should call 999 immediately. For non-urgent details, contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting incident number 50260117084.

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