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CHILD MURDER Three-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Chertsey Home Murder Probe

Three-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Chertsey Home Murder Probe

Surrey Police launched a murder investigation after the body of a three-year-old girl was discovered at a home in Pyrcroft Road, Chertsey, on 25 June. Officers arrived around 5.40pm following a welfare concern call. The child was found deceased inside the property, prompting a serious probe into the tragedy.

Arrest Made At Scene

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the property. He sustained a serious injury and was taken to the hospital before being taken into police custody. Authorities believe the incident happened within a family environment and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the case.  

Major Crime Team Leads Inquiry

Surrey Police’s Major Crime Team is spearheading the investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the young girl’s death. Officers are working to build a full picture while maintaining a strong presence in the neighbourhood.

Community Reassurance

The Senior Investigating Officer confirmed there is no ongoing public risk and reassured residents despite the significant police activity in Pyrcroft Road. Locals have been thanked for their cooperation during the probe.

Call For Information

Police urge anyone with information related to the case to come forward via direct message quoting reference PR/SYP-20260625-0759. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be given through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :Crime

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