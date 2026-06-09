Ramsgate Sex Offender Jailed for Targeting Girls in Canterbury Night Out

A 22-year-old sex offender from Ramsgate has been jailed after targeting two teenage girls during a night out in Canterbury city centre. Harry Homewood, formerly of Augustine Road, pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences at Canterbury Crown Court following an incident reported to Kent Police in the early hours of Saturday 14 March 2026.

Assault During Night Out

The victims, two friends in their late teens, were approached by Homewood around 2.30am on Station Road East, Canterbury. Despite their attempts to stop him, Homewood subjected them to repeated sexual assaults, touching them over and under their clothing and making inappropriate comments.

Police Arrest And Charges

The girls alerted friends nearby, who helped involve the police. Officers swiftly attended the scene and arrested Homewood shortly after. He was charged the following day and appeared at Canterbury Crown Court.

Sentencing And Safeguards

On Thursday, 4 June, Homewood was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment. He will also be subject to indefinite police notification requirements to monitor his activities upon release.

Investigating Officers Statement

“Every woman and girl has the right to feel safe while they are out socialising and the repulsive, aggressive behaviour of sexual predators such as Homewood will never be tolerated,” said Detective Constable Kirsty Chilcott.

“Homewood’s offending has had a significant impact on both of his victims, whose courage I would like to commend. I hope they can take some comfort in knowing that he is in prison, where he belongs, and that restrictions are in place when he becomes eligible for parole to safeguard against future offending.”