Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TARGETED TEENS Ramsgate Sex Offender Jailed for Targeting Girls in Canterbury Night Out

Ramsgate Sex Offender Jailed for Targeting Girls in Canterbury Night Out

A 22-year-old sex offender from Ramsgate has been jailed after targeting two teenage girls during a night out in Canterbury city centre. Harry Homewood, formerly of Augustine Road, pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences at Canterbury Crown Court following an incident reported to Kent Police in the early hours of Saturday 14 March 2026.

Assault During Night Out

The victims, two friends in their late teens, were approached by Homewood around 2.30am on Station Road East, Canterbury. Despite their attempts to stop him, Homewood subjected them to repeated sexual assaults, touching them over and under their clothing and making inappropriate comments.

Police Arrest And Charges

The girls alerted friends nearby, who helped involve the police. Officers swiftly attended the scene and arrested Homewood shortly after. He was charged the following day and appeared at Canterbury Crown Court.

Sentencing And Safeguards

On Thursday, 4 June, Homewood was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment. He will also be subject to indefinite police notification requirements to monitor his activities upon release.

Investigating Officers Statement

“Every woman and girl has the right to feel safe while they are out socialising and the repulsive, aggressive behaviour of sexual predators such as Homewood will never be tolerated,” said Detective Constable Kirsty Chilcott.

“Homewood’s offending has had a significant impact on both of his victims, whose courage I would like to commend. I hope they can take some comfort in knowing that he is in prison, where he belongs, and that restrictions are in place when he becomes eligible for parole to safeguard against future offending.”

“Anyone who thinks they can offend in this way should know that they can expect to be tracked down by us and brought before the courts, where they will be made to answer for their actions.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Shoplifter Simon Spencer Jailed for Theft Across Derbyshire Stores

SERIAL OFFENDER Shoplifter Simon Spencer Jailed for Theft Across Derbyshire Stores

UK News
YouTuber Couple Faces Backlash After Abortion Due To Down Syndrome

ONLINE FURY YouTuber Couple Faces Backlash After Abortion Due To Down Syndrome

UK News

ATTEMPTED BEHEADING Man Arrested After Violent Stabbing in North Belfast

UK News
Kevin Uwaifo Jailed for Sexual Assault in Glasgow East End

SCHOOL GIR ATTACK Kevin Uwaifo Jailed for Sexual Assault in Glasgow East End

UK News
Man Assaulted In Sainsbury’s After Asking About Cooked Chickens

STORE ATTACK Man Assaulted In Sainsbury’s After Asking About Cooked Chickens

UK News
McDonald’s Worker in ICU After Co-Worker Throws Hot Oil in Assault

MAC ATTACK McDonald’s Worker in ICU After Co-Worker Throws Hot Oil in Assault

UK News
Bonnie Blue Sparks Controversy Over Pregnant Party Videos

SHOCK SCANDAL Bonnie Blue Sparks Controversy Over Pregnant Party Videos

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing Sittingbourne Man Richard Miles Since June 4

FIND HIM Police Appeal for Missing Sittingbourne Man Richard Miles Since June 4

UK News
AI Chat, Age Checks and Adult Content: The New Online Safety Debate Facing UK Users

AI Chat, Age Checks and Adult Content: The New Online Safety Debate Facing UK Users

UK News
Irish Man Fatally Stabbed in Islandbridge Knife Attack

KNIFE ATTACK Irish Man Fatally Stabbed in Islandbridge Knife Attack

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Charged Over Racial Assault on Taxi Driver in Weston-super-Mare

HATE CRIME ATTACK Man Charged Over Racial Assault on Taxi Driver in Weston-super-Mare

UK News
Man Charged Over Racial Assault on Taxi Driver in Weston-super-Mare

Man Charged Over Racial Assault on Taxi Driver in Weston-super-Mare

UK News
Cold Case Renewed for Unidentified Man Found in Lichfield Woodland 1987

SOME ONE KNOWS Cold Case Renewed for Unidentified Man Found in Lichfield Woodland 1987

UK News
Cold Case Renewed for Unidentified Man Found in Lichfield Woodland 1987

Cold Case Renewed for Unidentified Man Found in Lichfield Woodland 1987

UK News
Sentence of teen who killed pensioner on e‑bike to be reviewed after leniency concerns

SENTANCE OUTRAGE Sentence of teen who killed pensioner on e‑bike to be reviewed after leniency concerns

UK News
Sentence of teen who killed pensioner on e‑bike to be reviewed after leniency concerns

Sentence of teen who killed pensioner on e‑bike to be reviewed after leniency concerns

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
CBI Warns Labour Turmoil and Tax Hikes Hampering UK Business Hiring

ECONOMIC WARNING CBI Warns Labour Turmoil and Tax Hikes Hampering UK Business Hiring

UK News
CBI Warns Labour Turmoil and Tax Hikes Hampering UK Business Hiring

CBI Warns Labour Turmoil and Tax Hikes Hampering UK Business Hiring

UK News
Joshua Moore jailed for 5 years after Sturminster Newton stabbing attack

KNIFE ATTACK Joshua Moore jailed for 5 years after Sturminster Newton stabbing attack

UK News
Joshua Moore jailed for 5 years after Sturminster Newton stabbing attack

Joshua Moore jailed for 5 years after Sturminster Newton stabbing attack

UK News
Massive Fire Erupts at Bermondsey Recycling Centre in London

PROBE LAUNCHED Massive Fire Erupts at Bermondsey Recycling Centre in London

UK News
Massive Fire Erupts at Bermondsey Recycling Centre in London

Massive Fire Erupts at Bermondsey Recycling Centre in London

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After Teen Assault With Wooden Sign in Borehamwood

GIRL ATTACKED Police Appeal After Teen Assault With Wooden Sign in Borehamwood

UK News
Police Appeal After Teen Assault With Wooden Sign in Borehamwood

Police Appeal After Teen Assault With Wooden Sign in Borehamwood

UK News
Joseph Carver Jailed for Cocaine Supply After Crumlin Crash

COCAINE STASH Joseph Carver Jailed for Cocaine Supply After Crumlin Crash

Court News, UK News
Joseph Carver Jailed for Cocaine Supply After Crumlin Crash

Joseph Carver Jailed for Cocaine Supply After Crumlin Crash

Court News, UK News
Two Drug Dealers Jailed for Supplying Cannabis in Herefordshire

DRUGS BUST Two Drug Dealers Jailed for Supplying Cannabis in Herefordshire

UK News
Two Drug Dealers Jailed for Supplying Cannabis in Herefordshire

Two Drug Dealers Jailed for Supplying Cannabis in Herefordshire

UK News
Watch Live