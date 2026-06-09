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UNDERPASS ATTACK Two Men Arrested After Teen Sexually Assaulted in Telford Underpass

Two Men Arrested After Teen Sexually Assaulted in Telford Underpass

Two men aged 23 and 33 have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while walking through an underpass near Laburnum Road and Stafford Road in Oakensgate, Telford, on 28 May between 3.30pm and 4pm. West Mercia Police are investigating the attack, which the victim managed to fight off before the assailant fled towards Trench.

Suspects Detained And Released On

Following the assault, officers arrested two men in connection with the incident. Both remain on bail as police continue their inquiries, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Victim Fought Off Attacker

The victim, described as a 19-year-old woman, bravely resisted her attacker who was reportedly white, about 5ft 9in tall, and of average build. This quick action helped her escape the situation unharmed.

Community Safety Reassured

Detective Inspector Danielle Logan acknowledged concerns in the local community and reassured the public that police patrols in the Oakensgate area have increased. She said: “We understand an incident of this nature can cause alarm within the local community, but I want to reassure the public we are continuing with our enquiries.”

Call For Witnesses

West Mercia Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or saw suspicious activity in the area around the time of the attack to contact them to assist in the ongoing investigation.

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Topics :Crime

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