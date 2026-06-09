Wolverhampton Chauffeur Firm Fined Over Licence Breach After Rolls-Royce Seizure

West Midlands Police and City of Wolverhampton Council have cracked down on a chauffeur hire company after seizing a Rolls-Royce Ghost driven without valid insurance. The Walsall-based Chauffeur Local was prosecuted last summer following a test purchase operation that exposed licence breaches, sparking warnings for families hiring luxury cars ahead of school proms.

Driver Punished

The unlicensed driver received six penalty points on his licence along with a financial fine as a direct result of the illegal hire.

Company Fined 1200

Chauffeur Local admitted operating without a private hire operator’s licence at Dudley Magistrates’ Court in March. The firm was fined £1,200 for running a private hire vehicle unlawfully within a controlled district.

Motor Vehicle Seizures

During last summer’s enforcement sweep, multiple luxury vehicles were seized by authorities. Further joint operations with West Midlands Police, DVSA, and council teams are scheduled ahead of the upcoming prom season to ensure compliance.

Safety Warning To Families

“Hiring an unlicensed vehicle or driver could put young people at risk,” said Councillor Qaiser Azeem, cabinet member for resident services. He urged parents and guardians to verify operator licences carefully before booking.

Promoting Awareness

The council is collaborating with local schools and nearby authorities to raise awareness that many limousine and luxury car providers may not hold valid hire licences. Families are encouraged to confirm credentials to keep prom celebrations safe.