Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

A Swindon man has been hailed a hero after helping to save a drowning child at Coate Water Country Park yesterday afternoon. The emergency response involved police, ambulance crews and the Great Western Air Ambulance. The child was rescued conscious and breathing before being taken to the hospital.

Local Hero Honoured

London councillor Floyd Dias Do Rosario, who represents Wembley Hill, publicly thanked Rezetine, originally from Agacaim, Goa, India, for his reported involvement in the rescue. The councillor praised his courage and community spirit.

Emergency Services Respond

The incident triggered a major emergency response with police and medical teams arriving swiftly at the scene. The child was stabilised and transported for hospital treatment.

Community Spirit Praised

In his statement, Councillor Dias Do Rosario thanked all emergency responders and members of the public who helped, highlighting Rezetine’s bravery as an example of public service.

Wishes For Recovery

The councillor extended his thoughts to the child and their family, wishing the youngster a full and speedy recovery following the traumatic incident.