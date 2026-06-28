Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HERO RESCUE Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

A Swindon man has been hailed a hero after helping to save a drowning child at Coate Water Country Park yesterday afternoon. The emergency response involved police, ambulance crews and the Great Western Air Ambulance. The child was rescued conscious and breathing before being taken to the hospital.

Local Hero Honoured

London councillor Floyd Dias Do Rosario, who represents Wembley Hill, publicly thanked Rezetine, originally from Agacaim, Goa, India, for his reported involvement in the rescue. The councillor praised his courage and community spirit.

Emergency Services Respond

The incident triggered a major emergency response with police and medical teams arriving swiftly at the scene. The child was stabilised and transported for hospital treatment.

Community Spirit Praised

In his statement, Councillor Dias Do Rosario thanked all emergency responders and members of the public who helped, highlighting Rezetine’s bravery as an example of public service.  

Wishes For Recovery

The councillor extended his thoughts to the child and their family, wishing the youngster a full and speedy recovery following the traumatic incident.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Predator Jailed For Kidnapping Woman Posing As Taxi Driver Liverpool

KIDNAP HORROR Predator Jailed For Kidnapping Woman Posing As Taxi Driver Liverpool

UK News

NEW LIES REVEALED New Video Reveals Lies of Southampton Student’s Killer After Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Mike Tapp Apologises Over Taliban Comparison in Home Office Row

MINISTER APOLOGY Mike Tapp Apologises Over Taliban Comparison in Home Office Row

UK News
Missing Man Terrence Arnold Last Seen in Chatham – Police Appeal

BRING HIM HOME Missing Man Terrence Arnold Last Seen in Chatham – Police Appeal

UK News

NO REMORSE Manchester Airport Attacker Jailed for Assaulting Three Police Officers

UK News
Exeter Man Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer in Newton Abbot

POLICE ATTACK Exeter Man Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer in Newton Abbot

UK News
Three Men Deny Murder of Film Student Fin Sullivan in Primrose Hill Stabbing

MURDER TRIAL Three Men Deny Murder of Film Student Fin Sullivan in Primrose Hill Stabbing

UK News
Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Motorcyclist’s Life-Changing Injuries on A303

WRECKLESS ACTIONS Man Jailed for Dangerous Driving After Motorcyclist’s Life-Changing Injuries on A303

UK News
Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested After Hitting 11-Year-Old On E-Scooter in Cirencester

E-SCOOTER PROBE Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested After Hitting 11-Year-Old On E-Scooter in Cirencester

UK News
Trial Unfolds Over Death of Baby Isabelle Rose Welsh in Teesside

TRIAL UPDATE Trial Unfolds Over Death of Baby Isabelle Rose Welsh in Teesside

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Jailed for Child Rape and Assault in West Sussex

CHILD PREDATOR Man Jailed for Child Rape and Assault in West Sussex

UK News
Man Jailed for Child Rape and Assault in West Sussex

Man Jailed for Child Rape and Assault in West Sussex

UK News
Angry Ginge Threatened After Calling Out Racist Fan At England vs Ghana

FAN ABUSE Angry Ginge Threatened After Calling Out Racist Fan At England vs Ghana

UK News
Angry Ginge Threatened After Calling Out Racist Fan At England vs Ghana

Angry Ginge Threatened After Calling Out Racist Fan At England vs Ghana

UK News
Tom Hardy Set To Drop Debut Rap Album With Czarface This August

MUSIC SURPISE Tom Hardy Set To Drop Debut Rap Album With Czarface This August

UK News
Tom Hardy Set To Drop Debut Rap Album With Czarface This August

Tom Hardy Set To Drop Debut Rap Album With Czarface This August

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

BRING HER HOME Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

UK News
Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

UK News
Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

UK News
Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

UK News
Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

TRAGIC NEWS Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

Breaking News, UK News
Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

MISSING APPEAL Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

UK News
Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

UK News
Specialist Ambulance Rescue in Tippings Wood Rainworth

RESCUE EFFORTS Specialist Ambulance Rescue in Tippings Wood Rainworth

UK News
Specialist Ambulance Rescue in Tippings Wood Rainworth

Specialist Ambulance Rescue in Tippings Wood Rainworth

UK News
Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

MURDER INVESIGATION Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

UK News
Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

UK News
Watch Live