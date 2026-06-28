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POLICE ASSAULT Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

PC Lydia Ward, a female officer injured during a violent brawl at Manchester Airport in July 2024, has spoken publicly for the first time about her attack. The incident involved Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, who punched Ward in the face, breaking her nose. The attack also seriously injured another officer, Ellie Cook, during police efforts to arrest Amaaz following a dispute in Terminal 2’s Starbucks. Amaaz was jailed for three years and six months for the assaults.

Moment Of Impact

PC Ward describes blacking out after the punch and regaining consciousness amid intense pain and panic. She underwent surgery to fix her nose, which now bears a permanent scar she says will always remind her of the ordeal. Despite the trauma, Ward has since been promoted to Sergeant and remains committed to her policing career.

Hostile Scene At Terminal 2

Ward revealed that bystanders at the scene were openly hostile towards the officers. She recalled aggressive behaviour, with some people filming and laughing during the altercation, creating a tense environment for the police. She said, “It felt like an ambush and very anti-police, very much against us.”

Fighting Misinformation Online

Following the incident, a viral video showing a male officer kicking Amaaz sparked claims of police brutality and shifted public opinion. Ward expressed frustration at how social media distorted the events. “I felt silenced,” she said. “Watching people call us racist or brutal while I was lying in bed with a broken nose was painful.” She also highlighted the hurt caused by online criticism, despite her nine years of dedicated service.

Impact On Colleagues

The attack had lasting effects beyond Ward, with fellow officer Ellie Cook putting her ambition of becoming a close protection officer on hold. The case continues to resonate within the police community, highlighting risks officers face and the complexities of public perception.

Justice Served

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz received a sentence of three years and six months for his assault on police officers. While some view the sentence as lenient, it stands as a reminder of the real dangers frontline officers encounter. PC Ward’s bravery in speaking out marks a step forward in recognising the challenges police face in volatile situations.

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