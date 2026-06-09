Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ANIMAL ABUSE Derbyshire Man Jailed for Dog Neglect and Dangerous Driving Chase

Derbyshire Man Jailed for Dog Neglect and Dangerous Driving Chase

Luke Overton, 31, from Bakestone Moor, Whitwell, has been jailed after severely neglecting three dogs and leading police on a high-speed chase through Derbyshire. The dogs, found malnourished and living in filthy conditions, were seized by officers following a public welfare report on 5 November 2025. Overton was also convicted for dangerous driving and other driving offences after a 22-minute police pursuit on 10 February.

Neglected Dogs Found In Filthy

Police responded to concerns about three dogs left unattended in a one-bedroom flat at Bakestone Moor. Upon arrival, officers discovered two French Bulldogs and a Weimaraner living in squalor, with no food or water and surrounded by urine and faeces. Veterinary reports confirmed the French Bulldogs were severely underweight, suffering muscle loss that affected their ability to walk, while the Weimaraner was slightly underweight but otherwise healthy.

Owner Arrested And Charged

Overton, the sole resident of the flat, claimed he had arranged for a friend to care for the dogs while he was visiting family. However, the dogs’ condition suggested prolonged neglect. He was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to meet the needs of an animal. The three dogs have since been rehomed, and Overton is banned from keeping dogs for seven years.

Police Pursuit Ends In Crash

While under investigation for animal neglect, Overton was involved in a police chase on 10 February in Chesterfield. Officers spotted a Vauxhall Insignia linked to a disqualified driver. The driver evaded police, ignoring blue lights and roadblocks, reached speeds of 120mph on the M1, and narrowly missed a collision with a lorry before crashing into a hedge. Overton was found trying to escape from the vehicle.

Multiple Driving Offences

Previously banned from driving after a 2024 dangerous driving incident where he rammed police cars, Overton failed a roadside drug test. He was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, and possession of cannabis. At Derby Crown Court on 17 April, Overton was sentenced to one year and seven months in prison and banned from driving for four years, with an extended test required before he can regain his licence.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

FRAUD CHARGE Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

UK News
Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

POLICE CLASH Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

Breaking News, UK News
Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault During Training Exercise

POLICE ASSULT Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault During Training Exercise

UK News
Can England End Their 60 Years of Hurt?

Can England End Their 60 Years of Hurt?

UK News
Man Charged After Reported Bladed Weapon Incident at Lancing Asda

WEAPONS ALERT Man Charged After Reported Bladed Weapon Incident at Lancing Asda

UK News
How Technology Has Changed Infamous Casino Games

How Technology Has Changed Infamous Casino Games

UK News
Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

MAJOR HAUL Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

COMMUNITY SAFETY CONCERNS Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

UK News
British Higher Education is Failing to Teach Accessible Paper Formats to Neurodivergent Minds

British Higher Education is Failing to Teach Accessible Paper Formats to Neurodivergent Minds

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Appeal for Missing Sittingbourne Man Richard Miles Since June 4

FIND HIM Police Appeal for Missing Sittingbourne Man Richard Miles Since June 4

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing Sittingbourne Man Richard Miles Since June 4

Police Appeal for Missing Sittingbourne Man Richard Miles Since June 4

UK News
AI Chat, Age Checks and Adult Content: The New Online Safety Debate Facing UK Users

AI Chat, Age Checks and Adult Content: The New Online Safety Debate Facing UK Users

UK News
AI Chat, Age Checks and Adult Content: The New Online Safety Debate Facing UK Users

AI Chat, Age Checks and Adult Content: The New Online Safety Debate Facing UK Users

UK News
Irish Man Fatally Stabbed in Islandbridge Knife Attack

KNIFE ATTACK Irish Man Fatally Stabbed in Islandbridge Knife Attack

UK News
Irish Man Fatally Stabbed in Islandbridge Knife Attack

Irish Man Fatally Stabbed in Islandbridge Knife Attack

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Shoplifter Simon Spencer Jailed for Theft Across Derbyshire Stores

SERIAL OFFENDER Shoplifter Simon Spencer Jailed for Theft Across Derbyshire Stores

UK News
Shoplifter Simon Spencer Jailed for Theft Across Derbyshire Stores

Shoplifter Simon Spencer Jailed for Theft Across Derbyshire Stores

UK News
YouTuber Couple Faces Backlash After Abortion Due To Down Syndrome

ONLINE FURY YouTuber Couple Faces Backlash After Abortion Due To Down Syndrome

UK News
YouTuber Couple Faces Backlash After Abortion Due To Down Syndrome

YouTuber Couple Faces Backlash After Abortion Due To Down Syndrome

UK News

ATTEMPTED BEHEADING Man Arrested After Violent Stabbing in North Belfast

UK News

Man Arrested After Violent Stabbing in North Belfast

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Charged Over Racial Assault on Taxi Driver in Weston-super-Mare

HATE CRIME ATTACK Man Charged Over Racial Assault on Taxi Driver in Weston-super-Mare

UK News
Man Charged Over Racial Assault on Taxi Driver in Weston-super-Mare

Man Charged Over Racial Assault on Taxi Driver in Weston-super-Mare

UK News
Cold Case Renewed for Unidentified Man Found in Lichfield Woodland 1987

SOME ONE KNOWS Cold Case Renewed for Unidentified Man Found in Lichfield Woodland 1987

UK News
Cold Case Renewed for Unidentified Man Found in Lichfield Woodland 1987

Cold Case Renewed for Unidentified Man Found in Lichfield Woodland 1987

UK News
Sentence of teen who killed pensioner on e‑bike to be reviewed after leniency concerns

SENTANCE OUTRAGE Sentence of teen who killed pensioner on e‑bike to be reviewed after leniency concerns

UK News
Sentence of teen who killed pensioner on e‑bike to be reviewed after leniency concerns

Sentence of teen who killed pensioner on e‑bike to be reviewed after leniency concerns

UK News
Watch Live