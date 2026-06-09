Derbyshire Man Jailed for Dog Neglect and Dangerous Driving Chase

Luke Overton, 31, from Bakestone Moor, Whitwell, has been jailed after severely neglecting three dogs and leading police on a high-speed chase through Derbyshire. The dogs, found malnourished and living in filthy conditions, were seized by officers following a public welfare report on 5 November 2025. Overton was also convicted for dangerous driving and other driving offences after a 22-minute police pursuit on 10 February.

Neglected Dogs Found In Filthy

Police responded to concerns about three dogs left unattended in a one-bedroom flat at Bakestone Moor. Upon arrival, officers discovered two French Bulldogs and a Weimaraner living in squalor, with no food or water and surrounded by urine and faeces. Veterinary reports confirmed the French Bulldogs were severely underweight, suffering muscle loss that affected their ability to walk, while the Weimaraner was slightly underweight but otherwise healthy.

Owner Arrested And Charged

Overton, the sole resident of the flat, claimed he had arranged for a friend to care for the dogs while he was visiting family. However, the dogs’ condition suggested prolonged neglect. He was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to meet the needs of an animal. The three dogs have since been rehomed, and Overton is banned from keeping dogs for seven years.

Police Pursuit Ends In Crash

While under investigation for animal neglect, Overton was involved in a police chase on 10 February in Chesterfield. Officers spotted a Vauxhall Insignia linked to a disqualified driver. The driver evaded police, ignoring blue lights and roadblocks, reached speeds of 120mph on the M1, and narrowly missed a collision with a lorry before crashing into a hedge. Overton was found trying to escape from the vehicle.

Multiple Driving Offences

Previously banned from driving after a 2024 dangerous driving incident where he rammed police cars, Overton failed a roadside drug test. He was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, and possession of cannabis. At Derby Crown Court on 17 April, Overton was sentenced to one year and seven months in prison and banned from driving for four years, with an extended test required before he can regain his licence.