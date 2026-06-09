Sidcup Man Admits Sexual Messages to ‘Child’ in Police Sting

Harrison Bodnar, 29, from Station Road, Sidcup, pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 2) to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. The offence occurred between February 25 and April 15 last year when Bodnar sent explicit messages to what he believed was an underage girl, including requests for explicit photos. Unbeknownst to him, he was communicating with a decoy account set up by police to trap offenders.

Guilty Plea In Court

Bodnar admitted to sending sexual messages during the February to April period in 2023. Court documents reveal he actively tried to solicit explicit material from someone he thought was a child.

Police Sting Operation

The decoy account was part of a police operation targeting individuals attempting to exploit children online. This tactic aims to disrupt potential offences and bring suspects to justice before harm occurs.

Next Court Date Set

Bodnar has been released on bail and is required to regularly register with police until his sentencing hearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court in July. The court will determine his punishment at that time.