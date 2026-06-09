Two Drug Dealers Jailed for Supplying Cannabis in Herefordshire

Two men were sentenced at Worcester Crown Court for supplying illegal cannabis products in Herefordshire. Elyott Webb, 30, from Eckington, Pershore, and Darren Lewis, 33, from Holmer, Hereford, were convicted following a police operation targeting a major drug supply ring. The sentencing marks a crackdown on class B drug supply in the region.

Webb Jailed For 32 Months

Elyott Webb was convicted of being involved in the supply of cannabis between November 2024 and April 2025. He received a 32-month prison sentence. Additionally, a charge relating to possession of criminal property was left on file.

Suspended Sentence For Lewis

Darren Lewis was found guilty of cannabis supply in April 2025. He was handed a 10-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity as part of his sentence.

Large-scale Supply Network Targeted

The two men were linked to a sophisticated drug supply operation distributing large quantities of cannabis-based products into Herefordshire. Authorities continue to investigate the full scope of the operation.