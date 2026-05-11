West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Unit is urgently pursuing suspects following a shocking incident where nine individuals attacked a silver car under the cover of darkness, with a gun fired point-blank into the vehicle. The team, led by Detective Inspector Nock, is working around the clock to catch those responsible and bring justice to the victims and their families.

Exclusive Crime Unit Access

The new documentary series on Channel 5 at 9pm showcases unprecedented footage of Major Crime Team One as they investigate serious firearms offences. Using a combination of CCTV, telecommunications data, digital forensics, and traditional police work, they piece together evidence to track down the culprits.

Intense Investigation Unfolds

Following the attack, the unit has employed cutting-edge forensic techniques alongside classic policing methods to accelerate their inquiries. This multifaceted approach aims to swiftly identify and apprehend those involved in the brazen violent incident.

Justice For Victims

Detective Inspector Nock’s team is committed to ensuring the safety of local communities by removing dangerous offenders from the streets. The investigation highlights the police’s dedication to delivering justice after violent gun-related attacks in the West Midlands.