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FATAL STABBING Man Jailed for Life After Deadly Stabbing Over Debt in Vauxhall

Man Jailed for Life After Deadly Stabbing Over Debt in Vauxhall

A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 17 years after fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man over a debt at a flat in Vauxhall. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the stabbing occurred on July 5 last year at a flat on Bondway where the two men had been drinking with friends.

Fatal Stabbing Over Debt

Fawaz Abdulkareem stabbed Daniel Manuel three times with a kitchen knife during an argument about money. The attack happened early in the morning following a night out at a nightclub.

Attempt To Hide Weapon

After the stabbing, Abdulkareem left the flat with the knife tucked into his waistband, disguising it with his T-shirt when reporting the incident in the building’s communal lobby. Police noted he tried to discard the blade out of a 14th-floor window when emergency services arrived.

Self-defence Claim Rejected

Abdulkareem claimed self-defence, but police stated the nature of Mr Manuel’s injuries indicated he was likely stabbed from behind. The jury dismissed the defendant’s defence during the trial at Croydon Crown Court.

Victim’s Family Speaks Out

Mr Manuel’s wife, Zulal, described her husband as her home and emotional safety, saying his violent death has shattered her life emotionally, physically, and financially. She said she is still struggling to cope with the loss.

Police Tribute And Conviction

Detective Inspector Luke Hampton praised the investigation and emphasised that Abdulkareem tried to mislead police by throwing the murder weapon away and falsely accusing the victim. Abdulkareem was convicted of murder and possession of a bladed article and sentenced on Friday.

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