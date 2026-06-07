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FIGHT ALERT Man Hospitalised After Crawley Fight on Winfield Way

Man Hospitalised After Crawley Fight on Winfield Way

A man was taken to hospital after police were called to reports of a fight involving a group of men on Winfield Way in Crawley on the evening of Friday, 5 June.

Police Respond To Winfield Way

Sussex Police were alerted at around 8.20pm following reports of a disturbance on Winfield Way. Officers attended the scene promptly to manage the situation and offer assistance.

Victim Taken To Hospital

Following the altercation, one man sustained a facial injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Sussex Police Appeal For Witnesses

Authorities have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police inquiries to come forward. Witnesses can contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting reference number 1554 of 05/06.

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