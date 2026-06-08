Man Suffers Broken Ankle in Salisbury GBH Assault

Wiltshire Police are investigating a grievous bodily harm (GBH) assault in Salisbury after a man in his 20s suffered a broken ankle. The attack took place at around 5pm on June 1 on Rawlence Road. Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses and any CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist their enquiries.

Skateboard Suspect Sought

The victim was assaulted by a man described as using a skateboard during the incident. Police are keen to identify and locate this individual as part of their ongoing investigation.

Victims Injuries

The assault left the man with a broken ankle, highlighting the seriousness of the attack and prompting swift action from Wiltshire Police.

Appeal For Witnesses

Officers urge anyone who saw the incident or holds relevant footage to come forward. You can contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 54260065313 or email [email protected].

Anonymous Reporting Options

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.