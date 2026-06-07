Record 3.9 Million UK Claim Personal Independence Payment Disability Benefit

Nearly 3.9 million people in the UK now receive Personal Independence Payment (PIP), a disability benefit designed to help those with long-term physical or mental health conditions cover extra costs, government figures reveal. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) shows a sharp rise in claimants by 2024, reflecting growing demand for disability support.

Pip Claim Numbers Surge

Since 2019, the number of PIP recipients has nearly doubled from just over two million to a record 3.9 million. The increase highlights the rising needs of disabled people across the UK, with younger adults now forming a larger share of claimants than before.

Mental Health Drives Growth

Mental health conditions are behind a growing proportion of claims. Psychiatric disorders, including anxiety, depression, and ADHD now account for approximately 39% of all PIP recipients, illustrating shifting patterns in disability support requirements.

Costs and High-Income Households

The DWP estimates that in 2024-25, around 197,000 households earning over £104,000 a year contain at least one PIP claimant, up from 98,000 in 2021-22. This rise points to increased benefit claims regardless of household income, contributing to escalating public expenditure on disability benefits.

Calls For Reform Intensify

The spike in claimant numbers and rising costs have sparked debate about the future of PIP. Some politicians and campaign groups urge reform to eligibility rules or the introduction of means-testing, while others insist that support must remain focused solely on individual disability needs.

Government Response And Reviews

The government maintains that PIP assessments still follow established criteria, and ongoing reviews are assessing how to keep the system effective and financially sustainable amid growing demand.