Man Critical After Barking Stabbing as Police Arrest Two Suspects

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing on River Road, Barking, east London, late on Saturday night. Emergency services were called shortly before 11:30pm following reports of a large fight. The Metropolitan Police confirmed three men, aged 22, 23, and 28, were found stabbed and taken to hospital.

Critical Condition Patient

The youngest victim, 22, remains in critical condition in hospital. The other two injured men, aged 23 and 28, have been discharged from hospital but were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder linked to the attack.

Suspect Returns To Hospital

Police reported the 23-year-old suspect became unwell while in custody and was returned to the hospital for treatment. Both are currently held under investigation.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Chief Inspector Mo Mahmood said: “Our thoughts are with the critically injured man and his family at this very difficult time.” He urged witnesses or anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage to come forward, emphasising that no detail is too small.

Community Reassurance Measures

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident but have pledged an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to reassure the local community and continue their inquiry into the stabbing.