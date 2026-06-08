Man Charged After Fatal M4 Crash Kills Couple in Hillingdon

A 28-year-old man, Maninder Singh Brar, has been charged following a fatal collision on the M4 westbound at Junction 4 in Hillingdon on Monday, 1 June. The crash involved a black BMW 320i and a white VW Golf and resulted in the deaths of a couple. Police were called at 11.37pm to reports of a serious collision.

Fatal Crash On M4

The white VW Golf carried Mohammad Hagila, 63, and Diljan Hagila, 62. Paramedics treated Mohammad at the scene but he died there. Diljan was taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition and died on Saturday, 6 June.

Multiple Injuries And Arrest

A third passenger, 29, was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries. Maninder Singh Brar, from Hayes, was arrested on Saturday, 6 June and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving uninsured, and other offences, including driving a stolen vehicle and fraud.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Acting Detective Inspector Fiaz Janjua said: “This is a truly tragic incident, in which two members of the public have lost their lives. Our deepest sympathies remain with the family of Mohammad and Diljan Hagila at this incredibly difficult time. I would urge anyone who may have information that has not yet been shared with police, to come forward and speak to us.”

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